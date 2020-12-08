Bucks Release 2020 Community Report

Waterloo, Iowa - The Waterloo Bucks have released their third annual Community Report showcasing the organization's efforts in supporting the Cedar Valley in 2020. The eight-page report features the work of the Bucks around the community and inside Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium throughout the calendar year. As the COVID-19 pandemic altered our landscape, the Bucks were able to pivot on not only how the team welcomed fans to the ballpark for games, but also what the organization could do in the community.

Through the Our Bucks Community Initiative, the Bucks were able to partner with the Northwoods League Foundation for the Share the Glove Equipment Grant Program which awarded over $2,000 in youth baseball equipment to the Heat Baseball Club from Cedar Falls.

Other community efforts saw the Bucks Summer Reading Program move to an online only platform, reaching out to 46 schools in the area and seeing a total of 41,000 minutes read by youngsters during the spring and summer months. The Bucks also partnered with The Accel Group and West Bend Insurance to donate money to the Waverly Summer Lunch & Enrichment Program for every Waterloo stolen base at home this summer, resulting in a total of $2,000.

The entire 2020 Waterloo Bucks Community Report can be viewed by visiting www.waterloobucks.com.

The 2020 Minnesota-Iowa Region Champion Bucks play their home games at Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium which welcomed a new state of the art video board in 2016 thanks to a matching grant from the Black Hawk County Gaming Association. Team ownership has invested nearly $400,000 in stadium improvements since the end of the 2014 season including group outing areas, painted bleachers, public Wi-Fi, sound system, kids zone inflatables, wiffle ball field, and concessions equipment. Fans are encouraged to stay in touch with the Bucks by utilizing their website at www.waterloobucks.com or utilizing the Northwoods League Mobile App.

