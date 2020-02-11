Job Fair: Saturday, March 7 - Positions Available

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks and Great South Bay Hospitality today announced that they will host a Job Fair at Bethpage Ballpark on Saturday, March 7, at 10:00 a.m. Those interested in applying and interviewing for game day, concessions and promotions staff positions during the 2020 season are encouraged to attend, as those at the Job Fair will receive first consideration for employment.

"This is an opportunity for hardworking individuals to help created the fun and friendly atmosphere at the ballpark," said Ducks President/GM Michael Pfaff. "We look forward to meeting these candidates on March 7 and assembling a top-notch game day staff."

Applicants will be able to interview on March 7 for several game day staff positions, including ushers, security, ticket takers, merchandise, parking lot attendants, box office assistants, bat boys, clean team, grounds crew, concessions, chefs, cooks, bartenders, dishwashers, suite servers, and more.

The Ducks will also be interviewing for opportunities with the team's promotions staff. Available positions include camera operators, music coordinators, video board operators, fun crew members and team mascot. Tryouts for on-field host and public address announcer roles will be announced at a later date.

Applicants for all positions must be 16 years of age or older. The organization will accept applications until 1:00 p.m. on March 7. Candidates wishing to print and fill out an application form in advance to bring with them to the Job Fair may do so.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Bethpage Ballpark. For further information, call (631) 940-DUCK or visit www.liducks.com.

