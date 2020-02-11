All-Star and Big Stick Leads off 2020 Revs Signing

(York, Pa.) - The York Revolution have announced their first three player signings for the 2020 season, returning outfielder Melky Mesa, while signing left-handed pitcher Brandon Fry and bringing back right-handed pitcher Jake Welch. The signings were announced by Revs manager Mark Mason live on Monday's season premiere of Revs Hot Stove Weekly presented by Shipley Energy on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 AM WOYK.

After ending the 2019 season fifth in the league in batting average (.298) and fourth in slugging percentage (.500), Mesa earned an Atlantic League Post-Season All-Star Team selection. Last year, the outfielder became just the second player in franchise history to own a pair of 20-homer seasons. On top of that, in just his second season with York, Mesa finished top 10 in the league in total hits (137), tied for fifth in extra-base hits (49), and drove in 70 runs.

Mesa was named the Revs' Player of the Year in 2018 after batting .337, smashing 20 home runs, and earning 89 RBI. His slugging percentage of .557 was the second highest in single-season franchise history. Mesa was selected to represent the Revolution in the Atlantic League All-Star Game in both of his first two years with the team.

"We're just so happy to have him back," commented Mason. "He had a rough year last year getting beaned a couple of times and had to miss some games, and I know he was frustrated. He pushed through that in the playoffs for us and did everything he could. Melky can do it all. He's definitely a five-tool guy and an absolutely great clubhouse guy. He's a great teammate and plays the game the right way, so we're really excited to have him back."

Mesa, 33, is entering his 15th season in professional baseball. He gained Major League experience in three games for the New York Yankees in 2012 and five more in 2013, combining to go 6-for-15 with a pair of doubles. Over his minor league career, Mesa has totaled 159 home runs, 599 RBI, and 133 stolen bases.

The Dominican Republic native originally signed with New York in 2003 and ascended through the Yankees farm system. He was a South Atlantic League All-Star in 2009 after belting 20 home runs for Charleston and was the Florida State League Player of the Year in 2010, when he clubbed 19 long balls while hitting .260 with Tampa. He combined to bat .264 with a career-high 23 home runs between Double-A Trenton and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in 2012 and was an Eastern League All-Star, earning his first big league call-up. He has spent parts of five seasons at the Triple-A level in the Yankees, Kansas City Royals, and Toronto Blue Jays organizations.

Fry enters his eighth season of professional baseball, fifth in the Atlantic League. The Revolution acquired the rights to the former New Britain Bee reliever by selecting him in the second round of the 2019 Player Dispersal Draft. An 18th round pick by the San Diego Padres in 2013, Fry made his debut for Single-A Eugene that same year. The 26-year-old lefty played four seasons for the New Britain Bees after leaving the Padres system in 2016. Last season, Fry went 1-1 with a 3.34 ERA striking out 33 batters in 35.0 innings.

"Brandon was one of the more effective pitchers that came in out of their bullpen," said Mason. "He seemed to always do well against us. I love the curveball, the fastball as well. He uses both pitches very well. He was somebody that I was interested in acquiring, and I know he's really excited about coming in here. He's somebody that we definitely see coming in out of the left side of our bullpen."

Welch returns to the Revolution after coming aboard in September last season. The 26-year-old right-hander was acquired from the Evansville Otters of the Frontier League. Across two seasons in the Frontier League, Welch was 15-11 with a 3.35 ERA. In 28 starts, the Spencerport, NY, native threw 234.1 total innings and struck out 205. Welch started three games on the mound for York in 2019 and struck out 20 in 17.0 innings.

"He showed a lot of promise," commented Mason. "Last year, that was the most innings he's pitched in his career in one season. For younger guys, there's an adjustment you have to make with that. I think that with having Jake here from the beginning of the year with a fresh arm and getting him to fall into a different type of a routine that will be built more for longevity, I look forward to seeing the results that he'll show with us."

The Revs will unveil more signings each week on Revs Hot Stove Weekly presented by Shipley Energy on SportsRadio 98.9 FM and 1350 WOYK. The next airing will be on Monday, February 17, at 6 p.m., and available online at 989woyk.com and on The New WOYK app.

