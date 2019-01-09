Jimmy Gonzalez to Manage Pelicans in 2019

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - In conjunction with the Chicago Cubs, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans have announced their on-field staff for the 2019 season. New to Myrtle Beach this season, Jimmy Gonzalez will take the helm for the Pelicans following four seasons managing the Single-A South Bend Cubs. The 2016 Midwest League Manager of the Year with South Bend, Gonzalez was Rookie League Mesa's manager in 2014 following a season as the club's hitting coach. The Pelicans' staff will also welcome Brian Lawrence (pitching coach), Ricardo Medina (hitting coach), and Osmin Melendez (hitting coach) to the Grand Strand. Returning staff includes the team's athletic trainer Logan Severson and strength coach Keegan Knoll.

"I'm excited to welcome the new members of our Field Staff as well as those returning to the Myrtle Beach area," stated Pelicans General Manager Ryan Moore. "Myrtle Beach is a great location to develop young players and I look forward to watching this staff guide the growth of the 2019 team."

Lawrence joins the Pelicans after three seasons with South Bend as the team's pitching coach. He served in 2016 for the Eugene Emeralds and helped guide the team to its first Northwest League championship since 1975. The right?hander went 50?63 with a 4.19 ERA during a six?year big league career with the Padres and Mets.

Medina comes to Myrtle Beach from the South Bend Cubs where he served as the team's hitting coach in 2016 and 2018. Between his stints in South Bend, Medina served as a coach for the Double?A Tennessee Smokies. He has been in the Cubs system as a coach, manager or scout since 1999. Melendez will be in his seventh year in the organization, previously serving as the hitting coach in Eugene and Mesa.

Severson enters his fourth season as a trainer in the Cubs' system and second with Myrtle Beach. The native of Morris, Ill., served in the same role during the 2016?17 seasons with Low?A South Bend, as well as the 2015 campaign with Short Season Class A Eugene. He began his professional career as an intern with Triple?A Iowa in 2012 before working as a graduate assistant athletic trainer while earning his master's degree at Western Illinois University from 2013?15.

Knoll joined the Cubs' organization in 2018 after working as an assistant strength and conditioning coach with Long Beach State University (Calif.) since 2013. A graduate of the University of Illinois in 2012, Knoll worked with several of the Long Beach State's athletic teams. He also boasts experience that includes stints at the University of Illinois?Chicago and Athletes' Performance - LA, where he worked with the MLS Cup Champion LA Galaxy.

