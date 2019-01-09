Vote Now for the 2019 Loyal Hygiene Solutions P-Nats Fans' Choice Ghostbusters Bobblehead

January 9, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Potomac Nationals News Release





Woodbridge, VA - Back for the fourth straight year, the Potomac Nationals are giving away a Fans Choice Bobblehead presented by Loyal Hygiene Solutions. For the 2019 season, fans can vote on which former P-Nats player will be featured in bobblehead form on Ghostbusters 35th Anniversary Night, Saturday, July 6th.

The bobblehead will be part of the Ghostbusters 35th Anniversary celebration, and will feature the winning player in Ghostbusters gear, with a proton pack and more! This bobblehead will be given away to the first 1,000 fans through the gates at the ballpark on July 6th!

After careful consideration, the five finalists to be voted on by P-Nats faithful are:

Anthony Rendon

Victor Robles

Carter Kieboom

Ryan Zimmerman

Trea Turner

Fans can vote here, through various Potomac Nationals' social media channels, or via potomacnationals.com. Voting will run through January 31st, and the winner will be announced in February.

The 2019 Potomac Nationals' season gets underway on April 4th at Northwest Federal Field at Pfitzner Stadium against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (Houston Astros).

2019 ticket plans are currently available for the upcoming season. To purchase a ticket plan, or if you have any questions, please reach out to the Potomac Nationals Extreme Custom Collision Ticket Office at 703-590-2311, ext. 221/225, or e-mail Director of Season Tickets and Group Sales Alec Manriquez at amanriquez@potomacnationals.com or Ticket Operations Manager Matt LeBlanc at mleblanc@potomacnationals.com.

The Potomac Nationals of the Carolina League play at Northwest Federal Field at Pfitzner Stadium in Woodbridge, Virginia, and are the Carolina League affiliate of the Washington Nationals. The Potomac Nationals have claimed five Carolina League Championship titles (1982, 1989, 2008, 2010, and 2014) and 10 CL Northern Division Championships. Sponsorship opportunities for the P-Nats' 2019 season and beyond are available, as well as all-inclusive corporate picnic outings to watch the future stars of the Washington Nationals at The Pfitz. 2019 Potomac Nationals season tickets are now on sale, while mini plans will be available soon. For more information on Potomac Nationals 2019 season tickets, mini plans, group outings, picnic packages, fundraisers, and all things Red, White, and Blue, visit the P-Nats online at www.potomacnationals.com, follow the P-Nats on Facebook (@PotomacNationals), Twitter (@PNats42), and Instagram (@pnats42), or call the Potomac Nationals' Extreme Custom Collision Ticket Office at 703-590-2311.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from January 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.