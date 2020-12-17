Jets Sign MIkhail Berdin to a Contract Extension

WINNIPEG -The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have agreed to terms with goaltender Mikhail Berdin on a two-year contract extension with an average annual value in the NHL of $750,000. The extension includes the 2021-22 season, which is a two-way deal, while the 2022-23 season is a one-way deal.

Berdin, 22, played 42 games for the Manitoba Moose in 2019-20 and went 20-21-1 with a 2.89 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage. The native of Ufa, Russia started the 2020-21 season with 14 games for SKA St. Petersburg and had a 6-3-2 record with a 2.51 GAA and a .912 SV%. Berdin originally came to North America when he played two seasons in the USHL with the Sioux Falls Stampede before making his professional debut with the Moose and the ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen in 2018-19.

Berdin was Winnipeg's sixth round pick (157th overall) in the 2016 NHL Draft.

Mikhail Berdin

Goalie

Born Mar 1 1998 -- Ufa, Russia

Height 6.02 -- Weight 184 -- Shoots R

