Griffins and Versiti Blood Center to Host Blood Drive at Van Andel Arena on January 2

December 17, 2020







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - With the need for blood elevating even more after the holidays, the Grand Rapids Griffins and Versiti Blood Center of Michigan will once again team up to host a blood drive at Van Andel Arena, on Saturday, Jan. 2 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

All donations are by appointment, with a goal of 65 donors for this drive. Please call 866-642-5663 to register.

As a reprise to their highly successful blood drive at the arena in June, the Griffins and Versiti are offering everyone who registers and attempts to donate a $10 e-gift card redeemable at 70 vendors, along with Griffins swag and a certificate for a free order of breadsticks or pizza puffs from Uccello's. In addition, all successful donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies.

With coronavirus safety measures in place, all donors must wear a face covering. Social distancing is being practiced at all community blood drives and donation centers, and the temperature of all potential blood donors is being taken, as well as that of staff members. Also, Versiti has implemented increased cleaning and disinfecting procedures at all donor centers and mobile donation sites.

Versiti specifies a particular need for O negative and O positive blood types, and is seeking the generosity of healthy community donors to help ensure local hospitals have the necessary blood available.

"We need blood donations every day to help save lives," said Dawn Kaiser, area vice president of Versiti Blood Center of Michigan. "We need to collect 560 pints a day to serve our more than 80 hospital partners throughout the state. This tends to be even more challenging during the holiday season, when donations are typically lower. We depend on the generosity of our communities to give the gift of live and donate blood at our drive with Griffins."

ABOUT VERSITI BLOOD CENTER OF MICHIGAN

Versiti Blood Center of Michigan is a non-profit blood center headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich. Founded in 1955, it is the sole blood provider to all of Kent County and over 70 other hospitals across Michigan. Versiti collects more than 114,000 units of blood each year throughout the state at eight permanent donation sites and more than 3,400 community blood drives. For more, visit versiti.org/Michigan.

