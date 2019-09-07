Jets Sign Eric Comrie

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have agreed to terms with goaltender Eric Comrie on a two-year contract with an average annual value of $700,000 in the NHL. The contract is a two-way deal in 2019-20 followed by a one-way deal in 2020-21.

Comrie, 24, made one start for the Jets in 2018-19 while playing in 47 games for the Manitoba Moose where he compiled a 25-20-2 record with two shutouts, a 2.69 goals-against average, and a .917 save percentage. The Edmonton, Alta. native has appeared in five games for the Jets over the past three seasons collecting a pair of wins. He has played in 183 games for the Moose over six seasons and has a 77-83-20 record with eight shutouts, a 2.88 GAA, and a .910 SV%. Comrie made his first nine playoff appearances for Manitoba in 2017-18 and went 3-6-0 with a 3.18 GAA and a .908 SV%. . Comrie is the first goaltender in Moose franchise history to play over 10,000 minutes and make over 5,000 saves in his career. He now ranks second on the club's all-time leaderboard in career wins.

Comrie was drafted by the Jets in the second round (59th overall) in the 2013 NHL Draft.

Eric Comrie

Goalie

Born Jul 6 1995 -- Edmonton, ALTA

Height 6.01 -- Weight 175 -- Shoots L

SeasonTeamLgeGPMinGAENSOGAAWLTSvsPct

2010-11 Tri-City Americans WHL - - - - - - - - - - -

2011-12 Tri-City Americans WHL 31 1663 74 2 3 2.67 19 6 2 666 0.900

2012-13 Tri-City Americans WHL 37 2178 95 5 2 2.62 20 14 3 1023 0.915

2013-14 Tri-City Americans WHL 60 3523 151 11 4 2.57 26 25 9 1849 0.925

2013-14 St. John's IceCaps AHL 2 113 12 0 0 6.35 0 2 0 58 0.829

2014-15 Tri-City Americans WHL 40 2402 115 5 1 2.87 20 19 1 1227 0.914

2014-15 St. John's IceCaps AHL 3 185 7 0 0 2.27 2 1 0 81 0.920

2015-16 Manitoba Moose AHL 46 2600 135 10 1 3.12 13 25 7 1323 0.907

2016-17 Manitoba Moose AHL 51 2920 144 8 3 2.96 19 26 2 1389 0.906

2016-17 Winnipeg Jets NHL 1 60 4 0 0 4.05 1 0 0 35 0.897

2017-18 Manitoba Moose AHL 34 2025 87 3 2 2.58 18 13 3 947 0.916

2017-18 Winnipeg Jets NHL 3 180 12 0 0 3.99 1 2 0 82 0.872

2018-19 Manitoba Moose AHL 47 2739 123 4 2 2.69 25 20 2 1358 0.917

2018-19 Winnipeg Jets NHL 1 60 5 0 0 5.01 0 1 0 23 0.821

