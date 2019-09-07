Abramov Hat-Trick Powers Sens to Win over Montreal

Vitaly Abramov had a hat-trick as the Ottawa Senators moved to 2-0 at the Rookie Showcase with a 4-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens.

Joey Daccord made 34 saves for Ottawa while Jonathan Aspirot also scored. Montreal's Cayden Primeau turned aside 20 shots while Rafael Harvey-Pinard and Liam Hawel scored.

It took until the second period for the scoring to open and it came through Abramov at 9:43. With Alexandre Alain in the box for holding, Abramov got a piece of Erik Brannstrom's point shot to grab his second goal of the tournament.

The Canadiens tied it with 3:35 left in the second through Harvey-Pinard as the 2019 draft pick drove low and with a backhander, managed to squeeze the puck through Daccord by a matter of inches.

Abramov restored Ottawa's lead with 11:17 to play with a dandy finish in front as after stealing the puck, he went backhand, forehand before going back to his backhand and roofing the puck past Primeau.

The Russian completed his hat-trick at 12:17 on a one-timer on the right face-off dot off of a Max Veronneau pass to push the Senators' lead to 3-1.

Aspirot made it 4-2 with an empty-net goal before Hawel scored with 10 seconds left for Montreal.

In a scoreless first Montreal came closest to scoring through Jake Evans who dinged the post on the power play while Ottawa's Alex Formenton couldn't convert Drake Batherson's centering feed at the back door as Primeau stuck out his left pad to keep the game tied at 0-0 after 20 minutes.

The Rookie Showcase continues Sunday when Winnipeg faces Montreal. Ottawa returns to the ice Monday to face the Jets. Tickets for both games are available.

