Sens Set for Montreal Clash at Rookie Showcase

The Ottawa Senators' prospects will look to keep their momentum going tonight as they get set for a clash with the Montreal Canadiens at CAA Arena.

Ottawa stormed to a dominant 8-1 victory in their Rookie Showcase opener Friday night over Winnipeg as seven different scorers found the back of the net while Filip Gustavsson turned away 22 shots.

There's a few changes to the Sens line-up with Josh Norris and Andrew Sturtz, who both suffered season-ending injuries last season, being sat out tonight to avoid playing back-to-back as they get themselves back up to full speed. Joey Daccord will start in goal for the Sens.

The Sens' full line-up is as follows:

Formenton-Brown-Batherson

Abramov-Gruden-Veronneau

Kelly-Kastelic-Davidsson

Trepanier-Todd-Capannelli

Brannstrom-Guenette

Aspirot-McDonald

Gendron-Welsh

Melancon

Daccord

Sogard

2019 Rookie Showcase Schedule

Friday, Sept. 6 - 7:00pm

Ottawa Senators 8-1 Winnipeg Jets

Saturday, Sept. 7 - 7:00pm

Ottawa Senators vs. Montreal Canadiens

Sunday, Sept. 8 - 7:00pm

Montreal Canadiens vs. Winnipeg Jets

Monday, Sept.9 - 7:00pm

Winnipeg Jets vs. Ottawa Senators

