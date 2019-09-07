Sens Set for Montreal Clash at Rookie Showcase
September 7, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Ottawa Senators' prospects will look to keep their momentum going tonight as they get set for a clash with the Montreal Canadiens at CAA Arena.
Ottawa stormed to a dominant 8-1 victory in their Rookie Showcase opener Friday night over Winnipeg as seven different scorers found the back of the net while Filip Gustavsson turned away 22 shots.
There's a few changes to the Sens line-up with Josh Norris and Andrew Sturtz, who both suffered season-ending injuries last season, being sat out tonight to avoid playing back-to-back as they get themselves back up to full speed. Joey Daccord will start in goal for the Sens.
The Sens' full line-up is as follows:
Formenton-Brown-Batherson
Abramov-Gruden-Veronneau
Kelly-Kastelic-Davidsson
Trepanier-Todd-Capannelli
Brannstrom-Guenette
Aspirot-McDonald
Gendron-Welsh
Melancon
Daccord
Sogard
Tickets for tonight, as well as the rest of the Rookie Showcase, are still available.
2019 Rookie Showcase Schedule
Friday, Sept. 6 - 7:00pm
Ottawa Senators 8-1 Winnipeg Jets
Saturday, Sept. 7 - 7:00pm
Ottawa Senators vs. Montreal Canadiens
Sunday, Sept. 8 - 7:00pm
Montreal Canadiens vs. Winnipeg Jets
Monday, Sept.9 - 7:00pm
Winnipeg Jets vs. Ottawa Senators
