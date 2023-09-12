Jesse Anderson Re-Inks in Binghamton

BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears are excited to announce the re-signing of forward, Jesse Anderson, for the 2023-24 season. The Wasaga Beach, Ontario, native is set to return for his second season with the Black Bears.

The 25-year-old played in 26 regular season games last year, scoring 13 goals and 16 assists. Anderson was one of the many forwards who averaged more than a point per game. On December 30th, Jesse would record his first professional hat trick, scoring three goals against Watertown on the road.

In January, Anderson would go on to earn a call-up to the SPHL's Macon Mayhem. In his three-month stint away from Binghamton, he would play in 27 games, recording 12 points before he made his return right before the playoffs.

The former SUNY-Morrisville star is set to join the team for training camp in October ahead of the home opener on the 14th against the Elmira River Sharks.

