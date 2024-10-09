Jersey Diners Win Golden Bobblehead Award at MiLB's Fall Business Summit

Charlotte, North Carolina - Minor League Baseball has awarded the Somerset Patriots their "Golden Bobblehead for Best New Merchandise Promotion or Retail Sales Strategy" for the Jersey Diners at the 2024 Fall Business Summit in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Jersey Diners previously won the 2024 "Best Alternate Identity" at MiLB's Award Show that aired on September 30th on the MLB Network.

"Planning for this promotion started two years ago and to see it enjoy the success it did is just the perfect ending to what was an incredible season," said Hal Hansen, Somerset's Senior Director of Sales and Marketing. "The fans had so much fun with it and winning this award is just incredible."

Diners are woven into the fabric of New Jersey communities as a place to connect with friends after school events, gather with family members to celebrate achievements, or simply to pass the time and grab a bite to eat.

Much like a neighborhood diner, Somerset Patriots games feel like a home away from home and provide that same outlet for people to simply enjoy the passing of time together. This connection led the Somerset Patriots to celebrate New Jersey as the Diner Capital of the World and pay tribute to the hundreds of Jersey Diners throughout our state.

The eye-catching, vibrant colors of the Jersey Diners merchandise made the apparel an instant hit and led to the single-best merchandise year in the Patriots' 25-year history and accounted for 40% of the Patriots' merchandise revenues on the season. Diners games brought in about three times the revenue of a normal Patriots game and items were shipped to all 50 states before the season's first pitch was thrown.

From the moment the Jersey Diners were launched publicly in front of Season Ticket Holders on "National Pie Day" in January, the identity received a tremendous amount of media exposure. Segments run by the likes of ESPN SportsCenter, MLB on FOX, YES Network and SNY generated millions of impressions and robust engagement. The initial reveal of the identity from all Somerset Patriots social media platforms alone reached over 154,000 accounts, garnering more than 173,000 impressions and 11,700 engagements.

