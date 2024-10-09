Curve Announce 2025 Game Times and Fireworks Dates at Peoples Natural Gas Field

October 9, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

CURVE, PA - The Altoona Curve, Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, are pleased to announce home game times and fireworks dates for the 2025 season. Game times are subject to change.

The 2025 season will once again feature 6:00 p.m. start times for many of the team's home games with 19 post-game fireworks shows slated throughout the 69-game home schedule. Altoona is again slated to play 138 games in the Eastern League regular season and will face every team for the first time since 2019, hosting nine of 11 possible opponents at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

New in 2025 will be unique game times for fireworks shows during the peak summer months. Game times for nine fireworks shows have been pushed back to 6:30 p.m. or 7:00 p.m. from May 30 - August 9.

The first post-game fireworks show of the season will take place on Opening Night at PNG Field on Friday, April 4 when the Curve host the Bowie Baysox (Baltimore Orioles) at 6:00 p.m. The month of May features a Sunday night Fireworks show on May 18 against the Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals) at 6:00 p.m. and two Friday night post-game fireworks shows on May 2 against the Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Guardians) at 6:00 p.m. and on May 30 against the Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox) at 6:30 p.m. The Curve kick off summer at PNG Field with four shows during the month of June.

Altoona will be home on Thursday, July 3rd for a special 7:00 p.m. game time when the team hosts Harrisburg again for a three-game series to celebrate Independence Day. Five Fireworks shows highlight the home schedule in July.

A full schedule of post-game fireworks shows at PNG Field is below, with those in bold representing unique game times.

Fri. April 4 vs. Bowie at 6:00 p.m.

Fri. May 2 vs. Akron at 6:00 p.m.

Sun. May 18 vs. Harrisburg at 6:00 p.m.

Fri. May 30 vs. Portland at 6:30 p.m.

Thurs. June 12 vs. Erie at 6:30 p.m.

Sun. June 15 vs. Erie at 6:00 p.m.

Tues. June 17 vs. Richmond at 6:30 p.m.

Sat. June 21 vs. Richmond at 6:30 p.m.

Thurs. July 3 vs. Harrisburg at 7:00 p.m.

Fri. July 18 vs. Akron at 6:30 p.m.

Sun. July 20 vs. Akron at 6:00 p.m.

Tues. July 22 vs. Bowie at 6:30 p.m.

Tues. July 26 vs. Bowie at 6:30 p.m.

Tues. August 5 vs. Hartford at 6:30 p.m.

Sat. August 9 vs. Hartford at 6:30 p.m.

Tues. August 19 vs. Reading at 6:00 p.m.

Sat. August 23 vs. Reading at 6:00 p.m.

Sun. August 24 vs. Reading at 6:00 p.m.

Sat. September 6 vs. Richmond at 6:00 p.m.

Special mid-week day games return to the schedule for the 2025 season with the first Education Day of the year on Wednesday, April 16 when the Curve host the Somerset Patriots at 12:05 p.m. Education days will also take place on Thursday, May 1 against the Akron RubberDucks at 11:00 a.m. and on Wednesday May 14 at 11:00 a.m. against the Harrisburg Senators.

Early season Saturday games will be played in the late afternoon with special 4:00 p.m. first pitches on Saturday, April 5 against Bowie, Saturday, April 19 against Somerset and Saturday, May 3 against Akron. The Curve host the Somerset Patriots on Sunday, April 20 at 1:30 p.m. for a special Easter Sunday first pitch time.

Once the calendar flips into the heat of summer in July, the Curve will host an additional Camp Day with a special 12:05 p.m. start time on Wednesday, July 23 against the Bowie Baysox.

Opening Day of the 2025 Altoona Curve season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, is slated for Friday, April 4, 2025, when the Curve host the Bowie Baysox. Season ticket and mini plan packages are on-sale now, for additional information, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99. CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. during every home game and online 24/7/365.

