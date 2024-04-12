Jeremy Lee Strikes out Seven in 3-0 Loss to Clearwater

April 12, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







CLEARWATER, Fla. - Jeremy Lee struck out seven Friday, but the Mighty Mussels only mustered three hits in a 3-0 loss to the Clearwater Threshers at BayCare Ballpark.

Threshers' (5-2) pitching finished four batters over the minimum, allowing just three hits and two walks while fanning 15. University of Minnesota product George Klassen (2-0) tossed five scoreless innings with eight strikeouts.

Lee (1-1) matched Klassen zero for zero until the bottom of the fifth. Luis Caicuto led off with a double to the right center field fence. Two batters later, Devin Saltiban singled through the left side to put Clearwater in front 1-0.

Lee exited shortly thereafter, finishing with seven strikeouts over 4.2 innings in his first professional start. He induced six whiffs with his breaking pitches and threw 80 pitches in total.

Clearwater added on against the Mussels' bullpen in the seventh. After two walks set the table, Aidan Miller lifted a fly ball to the left field corner. Jose Rodriguez overran the ball and missed it, allowing a run to score to make it 2-0. Two batters later, Pierce Bennett drove in a run with a ground out to cap the scoring at 3-0.

The Mussels will look to win the final two games of the series to earn a split, with Saturday's game scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. RHP Charlee Soto (0-0, 6.00) will pitch for Fort Myers, opposed by RHP Casey Steward (0-0, 4.50) of the Threshers. Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from April 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.