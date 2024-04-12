Mighty Mussels Game Notes - Friday, April 12 at Clearwater

April 12, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

After a 10-5 loss on Thursday, the Mighty Mussels look to even the series in Clearwater tonight.

Pitching Matchups

Friday, 6:30 p.m. - RHP Jeremy Lee (1-0, 2.25) vs. RHP George Klassen (1-0, 0.00)

Saturday, 6:30 p.m. - RHP Charlee Soto (0-0, 6.00) vs. RHP Casey Steward (0-0, 4.50)

Sunday, 12 p.m. - RHP Paulshawn Pasqualotto (0-0, 0.00) vs. TBA

THRESHERS WIN REHAB BATTLE 10-5 IN CLEARWATER

Fort Myers plated two runs against Phillies' rehabber Taijuan Walker, but the Clearwater offense exploded late, scoring in each of their last four offensive innings to win 10-5. Twins' rehabber Trevor Larnach went 2-for-3 with a walk and 2 RBI in defeat.

BULLPEN BREAKDOWN

The Mighty Mussels' bullpen dominated the Tarpons over the three-game series in Fort Myers, holding Tampa hitters to a .138 batting average and just three earned runs over 19 innings (1.42 ERA). That success carried over into Tuesday's game in Clearwater, but the 'pen has been responsible for the Mussels' last two losses:

Bullpen Team ERA WHIP H/9

First 4 Games 3-1 1.42 0.95 4.3

Last 2 Games 0-2 11.25 2.38 12.4

HOT STARTS

Fort Myers' offensive onslaught this past weekend was led by two players - Byron Chourio and Rayne Doncon. Chourio recorded multiple hits in all three games, going 6-for-12 with two walks and a triple (1.238 OPS). Doncon finished the series 5-for-12 with three extra-base hits and the team's only home run (1.295 OPS).

VIDEO BROADCASTS ARE LIVE!

For the first time in franchise history, fans will be able to watch the Mussels on video! On January 18, the Mussels announced a streaming partnership with Visua/Virtch as the team's official production partner. All 66 home games will be streamed to MLB's streaming platforms and apps. Audio-only broadcasts will still be free, with video broadcasts requiring a subscription. John Vittas and Andrew Pawling will provide the play-by-play, with Patterson Fallis and Hannah Jo Groves providing additional on-air coverage.

SAME COMPLEX, NEW NAME

While the Mussels' home stadium is still named William H. Hammond Stadium, the complex has been re-named the Lee Health Sports Complex. On November 16, the Minnesota Twins and Lee Health announced a 10-year naming right partnership that "designates Lee Health as the Twins' official Florida healthcare provider and sets the foundation for the future community." The complex had previously been known as the Lee County Sports Complex and the CenturyLink Sports Complex.

HOME RUNS & NO-HITTERS

The Mussels' have been known for two things over the last two seasons - no-hitters and home runs. The franchise has thrown three combined no-hitters over the past two seasons, and one of the nine-inning variety. They've also broken the franchise record for home runs in back-to-back seasons:

Season HR Top HR Producers

2023 103 Rubel Cespedes, Danny De Andrade

2022 101 Kala'i Rosario, Keoni Cavaco

2013 96 Miguel Sano, Kennys Vargas

PROSPECT PEDIGREE

The Mighty Mussels' roster currently features five ranked prospects:

MLB BA ATH

OF Walker Jenkins 1 1 1

RHP Charlee Soto 7 11 12

UT Brandon Winokur 11 16 14

OF Jose Rodriguez 26 21 23

INF Rayne Doncon 30 - -

