Jeremiah Masoli Slices Through Calgary's Defence for the Game's First Major: CFL

Published on November 1, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions YouTube Video







After Nathan Rourke and the BC Lions surge in the second quarter, Jeremiah Masoli hits the end zone to put BC on top in the Western Semi-Final.







Canadian Football League Stories from November 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.