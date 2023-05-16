Jeferson Quero Ties Franchise Record with Three Home Runs in Loss to Lookouts

May 16, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers' Jeferson Quero at bat

(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Mike Krebs) Biloxi Shuckers' Jeferson Quero at bat(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Mike Krebs)

BILOXI, MS - Despite three home runs from Jeferson Quero to tie the single-game franchise record and another from top prospect Jackson Chourio, the Biloxi Shuckers (19-15) fell to the Chattanooga Lookouts (15-18), 12-6, in the series opener at AT&T Field.

The runs started early in the opener, with the Lookouts tallying a first-inning grand slam from Nick Quintana to take an early 4-0 lead. The Shuckers, however, responded with Quero's first home run in the second, a blast that cleared the scoreboard in left. The Lookouts then extended their lead in the third after three errors by the Shuckers, tying their season high. The two runs in the inning extended the lead to 6-1 and knocked Shuckers starter Carlos Rodriguez out of the game.

In the fourth the Shuckers responded with another Quero homer, a blast to left, to cut the deficit back to 6-3. The Lookouts, however, extended the lead again, this time with a two-run shot from Rece Hinds to make it 8-3.

The Shuckers made their final push of the night in the fifth inning. Chourio led off the inning with a solo shot that left the stadium in right. Quero then lifted his third homer of the night, again to left, to cut the deficit to 8-6.

From there, Shuckers reliever James Meeker held the line, allowing three runs over four innings of work, his longest outing of the year. In the eighth, with Chattanooga leading 9-6, the Lookouts tallied a run off a bases-loaded walk and then two more on a two-RBI single from Alex McGarry.

Stevie Branch allowed two Shuckers to reach in the ninth but induced a popup to second that ended the game.

Rodriguez (1-2) took the loss for Biloxi while Carson Spiers (3-1) earned the win after 3.1 scoreless innings in relief. The teams are set to meet on Wednesday morning with first pitch scheduled for 11:15 ET/10:15 CT at AT&T Field.

Individual tickets, group outings, Shuck Nation memberships and Flex Plans for the 2023 Biloxi Shuckers season are available now by calling (228) 233-3465 or visiting biloxishuckers.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from May 16, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.