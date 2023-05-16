Smith-Shawver Promoted to Triple-A Gwinnett, Luetge Begins MLB Rehab Assignment

Mississippi Braves News Release









Mississippi Braves pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver

(Mississippi Braves) Mississippi Braves pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver(Mississippi Braves)

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Mississippi Braves announced the following roster moves before tonight's series opener against the Montgomery Biscuits at Riverwalk Stadium. RHP AJ Smith-Shawver was promoted to Triple-A Gwinnett, LHP Lucas Luetge begins a MLB rehab assignment, and LHP Alex Segal was reinstated from the Development List.

Smith-Shawver, 20, the Atlanta Braves' top overall prospect according to Baseball America, made only two appearances for the M-Braves. The right-hander pitched five shutout innings in game one of Saturday's doubleheader, earning the win in his Trustmark Park debut.

Smith-Shawver has yet to allow a run over 21.0 innings this season, including seven innings with the M-Braves. He is the only pitcher in minor league baseball with 20+ innings pitched this season, not to have given up an earned run. Atlanta promoted Smith-Shawver from High-A Rome on May 2 after he made three starts in High-A. Atlanta drafted Smith-Shawver in the seventh round of the 2021 MLB Draft from Colleyville Heritage High School. Smith-Shawver is a native of Fort Worth, Texas.

Luetge, 36, becomes the first player to join the Mississippi roster this season on a major league rehab assignment. Luetge made five appearances for Atlanta before being placed on the 15-day injured list on April 14 with bicep inflammation. Atlanta acquired the left-hander in December for former M-Braves pitcher Indigo Diaz and infielder Caleb Durbin.

Luetge posted ERAs under 3.00 while pitching in at least 50 games in each of the last two seasons with New York. The left-hander was 4-4 with a 2.67 ERA and two saves in 2022. He had 60 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings. In 2021, Luetge was 4-2 with a 2.74 ERA and one save.

The 6-foot-5 Luetge, a native of Brenham, Texas, was drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 21st round in 2008. He made his major league debut with Seattle in 2012. Luetge was 35 with a 4.35 ERA in 111 appearances with Seattle from 2012-15. Overall, he has an 11-11 record and a 3.38 ERA in the majors.

The M-Braves begin a six-game road trip tonight against the Montgomery Biscuits at 6:35 pm. Coverage can be found on the new radio home of the M-Braves, 102.1 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.TV. The M-Braves return to Trustmark Park, May 23-28, to face the Pensacola Blue Wahoos.

