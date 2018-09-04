JC Cloney Named Pioneer League Pitcher of the Year

Idaho Falls - Former Chukars LHP JC Cloney has been named as the Logan Hurlbert Pioneer League Pitcher of the Year.

Cloney went a perfect 9-0 with aleague leading 1.93 ERA at the time of his call-up to the Lexington Legends. Cloneyalso was among league leaders in WHIP at 1.05.

Cloney was selected in the 9thround of the 2017 draft by the Kansas City Royals out of the University ofArizona. Cloney has big game experience as he went 16 scoreless innings for Uof A in the 2016 College World Series.

Since joining Single-A Lexington,Cloney has a 3-1 record with a 2.73 ERA. Cloney joined the Legends after starting on the mound for the Pioneer League in the All-Star Game on August 7th at Grand Junction.

Cloney is the first Idaho Falls pitcherto win the award since Sam Selman got the honor in 2012.

Other Major award winners include 3MVP winners (Clint Robinson in 2007, Ryan O'Hearn in 2014 and Meibrys Viloriain 2016.

