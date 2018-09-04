Hagenman Earns Pitcher of the Week

OGDEN, UT - The Ogden Raptors earned their third individual award of the 2018 Pioneer League season Tuesday, as right-handed pitcher Justin Hagenman was named the PBL Pitcher of the Week for games of August 27 through September 3.

Hagenman pitched three scoreless innings out of the bullpen twice in the week to earn a pair of victories. On Monday, August 27, Hagenman allowed two hits and struck out three while pitching the fifth through seventh innings in a 6-1 win at Orem. Saturday, September 1, the righty allowed one hit and one runner reached on an error between the sixth and eighth innings of the 6-5 comeback win over Grand Junction. Hagenman struck out one in that outing and was helped by two double plays turned behind him.

"It's awesome to see Hagenman get rewarded with Pitcher of the Week," said Raptors manager Jeremy Rodriguez. "He really keeps improving every time he gets on the mound. We're confident when he's pitching that he gives us the opportunity to win the ballgame.

"I think him getting a little taste of the Midwest League definitely helped his confidence, but coming back down he's building on it and learning from his experience. He's been growing as a pitcher and as a human being, on and off the field."

Hagenman is the first Ogden pitcher to earn a weekly honor in 2018. Two outfielders, Niko Hulsizer and James Outman, earned Player of the Week accolades earlier in the season.

The Raptors continue their final series of the regular season with games Tuesday through Thursday at Idaho Falls. The playoffs commence Friday against either the Idaho Falls Chukars or the Grand Junction Rockies.

