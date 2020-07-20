JC Brassard Returns for 2020-21 Grizzlies Season

July 20, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







Utah Grizzlies defenseman JC Brassard

(Utah Grizzlies) Utah Grizzlies defenseman JC Brassard(Utah Grizzlies)

West Valley City, Utah - Defenseman JC Brassard will return for his second season with the Utah Grizzlies in the 2020-21 season.

Brassard had 3 goals and 9 assists in 35 games last season after being acquired in a trade with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. He began his professional career with the South Carolina towards the end of the 2017-18 season. Brassard played at Union College from 2015-18.

On November 22nd, 2019 he scored the game winning goal in overtime against Orlando. He also scored a goal at Greenville on February 1st in a 6-4 Utah win.

The Grizzlies will celebrate their 25th season in the 2020-21 season. A variety of ticket packages, including the Grizzlies 6 game pack with tickets to the biggest home games of the season are available now. For more information go to utahgrizzlies.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 20, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.