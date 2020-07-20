Williams Returns to Tulsa for Fourth Season

TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Anaheim Ducks, announced Monday the signing of goaltender Devin Williams for the 2020-21 season.

Williams, 24, returns to Tulsa, commanding the crease for a fourth-straight season. The Saginaw, MI native has registered an impressive 52-32-11 record through 105 ECHL regular season appearances. Equally impressive is the 6'0 goaltender's career 2.46 GAA and .914 save percentage for the Oilers. Williams' 2.12 GAA in 2018-19 was the best in the entire ECHL.

"I'm very happy to announce the return of one of our fan favorites," said head coach Rob Murray. "Devin brings a consistent game every night, giving us a chance to win any game. As an ECHL-contracted player, I don't think there are many players - if any - that are better than him."

The OHL product has backstopped the Oilers to one playoff berth, winning 10 of his 17 postseason appearances, whilst recording a 2.47 GAA and a .922 save percentage en route to Game 7 of the 2018-19 Western Conference Finals. Williams' impressive third season saw the Oilers in a playoff spot on March 14, the date the ECHL terminated the 2019-20 season and playoffs due to the COVD-19 pandemic.

Williams has brought several league awards to Tulsa, including ECHL Goaltender of the Month honors for the month of October in both 2017 and 2018. Last season the goaltender was named Goaltender of the Week for Feb. 10-16. Williams was also the lone goalie named to the Tulsa Oilers All-Decade Team on New Year's Day 2020.

The 2018-19 season saw Williams make his AHL debut with the San Antonio Rampage, playing in relief in two contests. Williams posted a .938 save percentage and a 1.34 GAA in 45 minutes played.

The American backstop played one season at Acadia University in Nova Scotia after a five-year junior career with the Erie Otters of the Ontario Hockey League. The 6'0, 186 lbs. goaltender went 106-47-8 during his time with the Otters, including a 41-10-1 record with a 2.36 GAA and .915 save percentage in his final season in 2015-16. In Erie, Williams split the crease with Vegas Golden Knights' goaltender Oscar Dansk, while household NHL names Connor McDavid, Dylan Strome, Connor Brown, Andre Burakovsky and Alex DeBrincat played in front of the young goaltender.

