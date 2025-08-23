JAW-DROPPING 80-Yard Punt Return TD for Javon Leake: CFL
Published on August 22, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Edmonton Elks YouTube Video
Javon Leake turns on the jets and dodges his way into the end zone to add to the Elks' lead.
