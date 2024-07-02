Jaunich Returns for Sophmore Season

July 2, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc are excited to announce the return of forward Jack Jaunich for the 2024-25 season.

Jaunich, 25, played his rookie season with the Havoc in 2023-24, appearing in 49 games. He demonstrated his offensive capabilities by scoring 15 goals and adding 15 assists, totaling 30 points.

"The opportunity to return feels like coming back home. It's such a special place, and the fans are truly unbelievable." said Jack Jaunich, "Huntsville has become a second home to me, and I couldn't be more excited to continue this journey with such an incredible team and community."

Before joining the Havoc, Jaunich played college hockey at Aurora University (NCAA DIII) and junior hockey with the Shreveport Mudbugs (NAHL). During his time with these teams, Jaunich had the opportunity to play alongside Giovani Procopio at Aurora and Dom Procopio at Shreveport, respectively.

"We're happy to have Jack back this season. We felt Jack kept getting better as the season went on and he had a great playoff for us." said Head Coach Stuart Stefan, "We are looking for him to continue on the trajectory and be a big part of our offense this season."

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from July 2, 2024

Jaunich Returns for Sophmore Season - Huntsville Havoc

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.