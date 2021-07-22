Jason Ruff Announced as New Voice of the Rivermen

Peoria, IL - The Peoria Rivermen are proud to announce that they have named Jason Ruff as their new Director of Communications and Broadcasting for the upcoming 2021-2022 season. Ruff, 26, comes to Peoria following three years in Texas as the Director of Broadcasting and Media Relations for the Odessa Jackalopes of the North American Hockey League (NAHL). He will replace Andrew Mossbrooks who was recently hired by the Cincinnati Cyclones of the ECHL.

"Words cannot describe my excitement for the chance to return to Illinois and be a part of such a storied franchise," said Ruff. "The Rivermen are an iconic brand within minor league hockey and the state as a whole. There is a history of success here in Peoria, both on the ice and in the broadcast booth. I want to thank Bart Rogers for this tremendous opportunity and I look forward to being a part of the 40th season of Rivermen hockey."

A native of Oak Park, Illinois, Ruff grew up in the Chicago area before graduating from Michigan State University with degrees in journalism and history in 2017 and 2018, respectively. While in East Lansing, Ruff split his time between covering the Michigan State hockey team for WDBM-FM and broadcasting with the Big Ten Network Student U.

"We are excited to welcome Jason as the next Rivermen broadcaster," said Rivermen COO Bart Rogers. "Being an Illinois native, we are excited to welcome him home and hope he can achieve the similar aspirations as many of the broadcasters who have come through this organization have enjoyed within the hockey world."

