Nolan Kaiser Returns for Seventh Season

July 22, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE, AL - Head Coach Glenn Detulleo announced the first signing of the 2021-22 SPHL season today, as assistant captain Nolan Kaiser will be returning for his seventh season with the Huntsville Havoc.

Kaiser, a Calgary, AB native ranks third on the all-time games played list with the Havoc behind now assistant coach Stu Stefan and Ray Ortiz. The 2020-21 season saw Kaiser be named First-Team SPHL for the first time in his career.

Throughout his six prior seasons with the Havoc, Kaiser has posted 154 points in 248 games played.

