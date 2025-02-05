Jasmin Estrada Signs as Head Coach of Wausau Softball Club for 2025

February 5, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Wausau Softball Club News Release







Wausau, WI- Wausau Softball Club is delighted to announce the signing of Jasmin Estrada as the team's Head Coach for the inaugural 2025 season!

"We are so excited to have Jasmin join our team! She has a lot of passion and knowledge of the game. We look forward to her joining us this summer and growing Softball in Wausau," says Brianne Barta, General Manager of Wausau Softball Club.

Estrada is originally from Litchfield, Minnesota and played college softball at St. Cloud State University. During her college career, she became the all-time program leader in career homeruns, RBIs, and extra base hits. Estrada then became the Graduate Assistant Coach for the Northern State University softball program before head coaching the MASH 18U National Softball Team.

"I'm thrilled to help bring a Northwoods League Softball team to Wausau! It's an exciting opportunity to grow the game and give fans another great team to rally behind," says Estrada. "The community's passion for the Woodchucks and the Northwoods League is incredible, and I can't wait to bring that same atmosphere to softball."

Opening Day for Wausau Softball Club is Tuesday, June 10th against the La Crosse Steam at Athletic Park in Wausau. Season tickets, ticket packages, and group tickets are on sale now! Get yours today to catch all the action by calling 715-845-5055 or by going to https://northwoodsleague.com/wausau-softball/.

