Jared Rutledge Returning to River Dragons for 3rd Season

September 8, 2021 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Columbus River Dragons News Release









Columbus River Dragons goaltender Jared Rutledge

Columbus River Dragons goaltender Jared Rutledge

Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons are excited to announce that goaltender Jared Rutledge will be returning to the team for the 2021-22 season.

An original expansion draft pick of the franchise, Rutledge has been a part of the River Dragons team since it's beginning and will be going into his third year with the Dragons.

"I couldn't be more excited and grateful to be part of this organization and this community" Rutledge said. "The fans have battled through their own adversity with us, and to be with us. That is a huge part of what makes this such a special place to play and motivates us every day to continue this winning culture."

Rutledge has a 22-19-1 record in a River Dragons jersey in the regular season plus a 3-0 playoff record dating back to last season's Ignite Cup finals sweep of the Elmira Enforcers where he put up a strong .940 save percentage and a 1.76 GAA. All told he has spent over 2,500 minutes in net for the River Dragons so far and will look to continue his impressive form in goal in 21-22.

