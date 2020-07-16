Jared Rutledge Returning for 2020-21 Season

Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons are excited to announce goaltender Jared Rutledge will be returning to the team for the 2020-21 season.

Rutledge was a mainstay in the River Dragons crease last season appearing in 31 games with a 14-14-1 record, a 4.17 GAA and a .892 save percentage. He also registered his first professional shutout last season in a 9-0 win over Port Huron. He'll be going into his third year as a pro after attending college at Michigan (NCAA) and Aurora (NCAA-III) along with stints in the USHL with the USNTDP, Green Bay and Tri-City.

"Calling Columbus home has been such a privilege" Rutledge said. 'The community has been so supportive of us and it never goes unnoticed. I am beyond excited to be a part of the organization for another year and look forward to continuing the legacy of champions in Columbus."

Rutledge's previous experience and ice-time in Columbus will serve the organization well as a familiar piece to build the defensive corps around after last season saw inconsistencies in personnel on the blue line.

"Jared was a workhorse for us last season" River Dragons head coach Jerome Bechard said. "Sometimes we may have left him out to dry last season, but he fights for every save and every minute of ice time and you want that on your team, a guy who is always willing to battle and grind."

Rutledge's commitment marks the 3rd River Dragon to dress in 2019-20 to come back next season, with more on the horizon. Don't miss out on Rutledge, Croop, Graham or any of your favorite River Dragons when the team takes the ice for year two by buying a season ticket plan. Ticket packages start as low as $65 and are available by calling 706-507-GOAL (4625).

