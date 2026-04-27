WNBA Las Vegas Aces

Japan National Team vs. Las Vegas Aces: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: April 26, 2026

Published on April 27, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video


The @LVAces defeat the Japan National Team, 94-78, in their preseason opener!

Chennedy Carter: 18 PTS | 5 REB | 2 AST Jackie Young: 17 PTS | 4 AST | 3 STL Chelsea Gray: 16 PTS | 5 REB | 4 AST NaLyssa Smith: 11 PTS | 13 REB

#WelcometotheW

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