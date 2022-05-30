Jan Hernandez Named Batter of the Week

May 30, 2022 - American Association (AA) - Kansas City Monarchs News Release









Jan Hernandez of the Kansas City Monarchs

(Kansas City Monarchs, Credit: John Ellis) Jan Hernandez of the Kansas City Monarchs(Kansas City Monarchs, Credit: John Ellis)

Kansas City, Kan. - The American Association has named Kansas City Monarchs outfielder Jan Hernandez the Pointstreak Batter of the Week. Hernandez put together an outstanding week at the plate by collecting 12 hits, 11 RBI, nine runs, and three home runs. Hernandez also batted .500 (12-24) throughout the course of the week.

The highlight of the week for Hernandez came on Saturday evening (5/28) against the Sioux Falls Canaries. Hernandez made history by becoming the first player for the modern-day Kansas City Monarchs to hit for the cycle. Hernandez went 4-6 with six RBI in a 22-1 victory.

Hernandez showed a great deal of power Sunday afternoon (5/29) as he slugged his way to a multi-homer game against Sioux Falls. Hernandez finished the 2021 season with 19 home runs for Kansas City and already has four so far in 2022.

Jan Hernandez has been a huge piece of the offense so far this season for the defending American Association Champions. Hernandez and the Monarchs are currently on a three-game winning streak and stand in third place of the American Association West.

The Monarchs will open a three-game series tonight at Legends Field in Kansas City at 7:00 p.m. against the Lincoln Saltdogs. The game can be heard on the Monarchs Broadcast Network with the pre-game beginning at 6:30 p.m. and the video stream airing on aabaseball.tv.

Tickets to all Monarchs games can be purchased by calling 913-328-5618 or by visiting monarchsbaseball.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from May 30, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.