James Proctor Named Low-A Southeast Pitcher of the Month

Daytona Tortugas pitcher James Proctor

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Minor League Baseball announced on Wednesday that Daytona Tortugas RHP James Proctor has been named the Low-A Southeast Pitcher of the Month for May. It is the first time a Daytona pitcher has received a monthly honor dating back to 2005. Proctor is the second Tortugas player to receive an end-of-the-month award and the first since 2B Shed Long was named Florida State League Player of the Month in May of 2017.

During the season's opening month, Proctor paced the minors with a microscopic 0.45 ERA (1 ER in 20.0 IP) in five appearances and four starts. The 22-year-old accumulated an unblemished 2-0 record with only nine hits and two runs (one earned) allowed in addition to only six walks and 30 strikeouts.

On Saturday, May 22, Proctor was the facilitator of the second no-hitter in Tortugas history at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. The right-hander hoisted 5.0 hitless innings against the Jupiter Hammerheads - issuing only two baserunners on a walk and hit-by-pitch in the fourth - to accompany 11 strikeouts. RHP Vin Timpanelli, RHP Ricky Karcher, RHP Nick Hanson, and RHP Carson Spiers combined to complete the 1-0 no-hitter, Daytona's first since RHP Tyler Mahle tossed a complete game no-hitter at Jupiter on June 13, 2016.

Proctor's 11 strikeouts that night marked the second-most from a Daytona pitcher since the franchise rebranded prior to the 2015 season. The St. Louis, Mo. native's performance was the best since LHP Amir Garrett whiffed 12 at Jackie Robinson Ballpark on May 30, 2015, against the Clearwater Threshers.

Entering play on Wednesday, Proctor leads all Low-A Southeast pitchers in earned run average (0.45). He is also tied for second in fewest hits allowed (9), third in fewest walks permitted (6), and third in strikeouts (30).

Proctor, 22, is in his first professional season and was signed by the Cincinnati Reds as an undrafted free agent on June 21, 2020, out of Princeton University.

