James Morgan Finds Snead for His First CFL TD: CFL

Published on August 16, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
James Morgan , in relief of Caleb Evans, finds Tyler Snead who dips into the end zone for his first passing TD of his CFL career.

