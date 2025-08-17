James Morgan Finds Snead for His First CFL TD: CFL

Published on August 16, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes YouTube Video







James Morgan , in relief of Caleb Evans, finds Tyler Snead who dips into the end zone for his first passing TD of his CFL career.







Canadian Football League Stories from August 16, 2025

Solomon Elimimian to be Enshrined Alongside Lions Legends with Jersey Retirement on October 4 - B.C. Lions

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.