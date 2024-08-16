James Letcher Jr. Takes a Missed FG Back 128 Yards into the End Zone: CFL
August 16, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders YouTube Video
Brett Lauther misses his 38-yard field goal attempt and Letcher Jr makes the Roughriders pay.
Check out the Saskatchewan Roughriders Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from August 16, 2024
- Grymes Released - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- Reid and Bynum fined for previous week's actions - CFL
- Hamilton Sports Group Teams up with Slate Asset Management's Steelport Development to Present 'Hearts in the Huddle' Initiative - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- 112th Grey Cup Ticket Pricing Announced - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- Alouettes Aim for Franchise Record in Saskatchewan - Montreal Alouettes
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.