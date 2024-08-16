James Letcher Jr. Takes a Missed FG Back 128 Yards into the End Zone: CFL

August 16, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders YouTube Video







Brett Lauther misses his 38-yard field goal attempt and Letcher Jr makes the Roughriders pay.

