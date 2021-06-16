James Henry Named First Head Coach in Black Bears History

June 16, 2021 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Binghamton Black Bears News Release







*** Att Header - ASCII

P

JAMES HENRY NAMED FIRST HEAD COACH IN BLACK BEARS HISTORY

Binghamton, NY. - Binghamton Black Bears Team Owner Andreas Johansson announced the hiring of new Head Coach James Henry.

"We wanted to make sure to come out of the gate really strong and competitive", said Johansson. "Bringing in a coach with James' playing experience really sends a message to other teams in the league. We can't wait to take to the ice for the new season in October."

Henry most recently served as an Assistant Coach for the Fayetteville Marksmen of the Southern Professional Hockey League. At the same time, he remains a mentor and consultant with Coast 2 Coast Player Development, a group that includes current San Jose Sharks Defenseman Brent Burns and former Binghamton Senator Mike Sdao.

As a player, Henry most recently played for the Adirondack Thunder of the East Coast Hockey League (ECHL) where he served as Captain. A former ECHL player of the month, he is also a four-time Community Service Award recipient. Henry is currently the Thunder's franchise leader in Games Played (303), assists (161), and total points (230). In 2019 he attended camp with the Binghamton Devils.

"I am very excited to start my coaching career in a city with an incredible amount of hockey history. Binghamton is a hockey town and this team will match this city's reputation on and off the ice." Said Coach Henry.

He currently resides in Hudson Falls, NY with his wife Ashley.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from June 16, 2021

James Henry Named First Head Coach in Black Bears History - Binghamton Black Bears

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.