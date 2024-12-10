Jakub Milota Named to Team Czechia World Junior Team

December 10, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







It was made official today that Cape Breton Eagles goaltender Jakub Milota will represent his home country of Czechia at the upcoming 2025 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships in Ottawa, ON beginning December 26.

Milota, 18, will represent his country at the World Juniors for the first time after entering his second QMJHL season with the Eagles this year.

Last April, Milota played with team Czechia at the U18 World Hockey Championships in Finland where his team was eliminated in the tournament quarter finals by Slovakia.

This season, Milota is only one of two NHL drafted goalies currently in the QMJHL after being selected in the fourth round, 99th overall by the Nashville Predators in June's entry draft.

So far this season, Milota has amounted a .908 save percentage and 3.01 goals against average in 24 starts with the Eagles.

In Milota's absence, the Eagles have recalled goaltender Cohen Lesperance-Spack from the Cornwall Colts of the CCHL who will be with the team until Milota's return on January 7th.

This season, Lesperance-Spack has a .912 save percentage and a 2.64 goals against average in 11 games.

The entire Eagles organization would like to wish Jakub the best of luck at this year's tournament as he goes for gold!

