Winners of the 2024 Maxi "Win Your Backyard Rink" Contest Announced

December 10, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







Boucherville, QC - The QMJHL is thrilled to announce the winners of the 2024 "Win your backyard rink" contest in collaboration with Maxi.

"We had a record number of participants for the fourth edition of the contest," shared QMJHL Chief Marketing Officer, Karl Jahnke. "This initiative is really appreciated by the families that follow the League and come to our games. I am very happy to announce that the Paré family, from the Quebec City region, and the Bouillon family, from Rimouski, have each won a Maxi backyard rink!"

"At Maxi, we're delighted to support the families that are as passionate about hockey as we are and happy to help these families achieve their dreams by offering them a backyard rink. We're impatient at the thought of seeing the smiles on their faces as the Bouillon and Paré families put on their stakes and enjoy some winter fun," said Patrick Blanchette, Vice-President, Business Operations at Maxi.

