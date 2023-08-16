Jacob Doty Returns to Ontario for 2023-24 Season

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the LA Kings, have re-signed forward Jacob Doty to an AHL contract for the 2023-24 season. The upcoming campaign will be the fifth for Doty with Ontario and the ninth of his professional career.

Doty, 30, posted three points (1-2=3) and 17 penalty minutes for the Reign in nine 2022-23 games during limited action due to injury. Prior to last season, he skated in 41 contests with Ontario in 2021-22, also earning a goal and two assists.

In eight professional seasons from 2014-23, the 6-foot-4, 225-pound native of Billings, Montana has appeared in 151 AHL games with the Reign and Chicago Wolves. Doty totaled 23 points during that time on nine goals and 14 assists while recording 405 penalty minutes.

Ontario will begin the forthcoming 2023-24 season with Opening Night at Toyota Arena on Friday, October 13 against the San Diego Gulls at 7 p.m.

