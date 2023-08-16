Firebirds Add Forward Kyle Jackson

August 16, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







The Firebirds announced today that forward Kyle Jackson has been signed to an AHL contract for the 2023-24 season.

Jackson, who turns 21 on October 17th, was selected in the seventh round (196th overall) by the Seattle Kraken in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. The Ottawa, Ontario native spent parts of the last five seasons with North Bay Battalion in the Ontario Hockey League. Jackson recorded 170 points (71 goals, 99 assists) in 186 regular season OHL games and 32 points (16 goals, 16 assists) in 32 postseason games.

Before joining the Battalion, Jackson played one season in the Central Canadian Hockey League for the Ottawa Junior Senators where he earned the CCHL's Rookie of the Year Award and helped his team win the league championship.

Season tickets for the Firebirds' 2023-24 campaign are on sale now. For a full list of benefits and more information on Season Ticket Memberships for the 2023-24 season, click HERE or call 760-835-8778.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from August 16, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.