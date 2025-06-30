Jacksonville Sharks at Iowa Barnstormers
June 30, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)
Jacksonville Sharks YouTube Video
Indoor Football League Stories from June 30, 2025
- Panthers First in IFL to Clinch 2025 Playoff Spot - Bay Area Panthers
- Skulls' Comeback Falls Just Short in Desert Shootout against Vegas - Tucson Sugar Skulls
