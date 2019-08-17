Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp: Game Notes, August 17 at Tennessee

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp play at the Tennessee Smokies in Saturday's 7 p.m. rubber match. LHP Trevor Rogers (0-1, 4.66 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Smokies RHP Erick Leal (2-3, 5.45 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. ET on MiLB.tv, Sunny 102.3 FM, TuneIn and JaxShrimp.com.

DIAZ LEADS JACKSONVILLE BY TENNESSEE

Lewin Diaz doubled twice and also homered on Friday in the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's 5-3 triumph over the Tennessee Smokies. Diaz's two-run home run in the first inning allowed Jacksonville to draw early blood. Brian Miller's two-run single in the second added to the Jumbo Shrimp advantage at 4-0. In the fourth, a Miller RBI double widened the gap to 5-0. Tyler Payne notched an RBI single and Ian Rice added a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fourth to get the Smokies on the board. Nico Hoerner's RBI single in the eighth cut the Jacksonville lead to 5-3, but Tennessee would get no closer.

ALL YOU NEED IS GLOVE

Jacksonville's season-best nine-game errorless streak ended on Tuesday, but the club has still boasted a strong defense through virtually the entirety of the 2019 season. Because errors are subjective in nature and only penalize fielders who actually reach balls in play, perhaps the best introspection of a club's defense in the minor leagues is its defensive efficiency, a simple measure of how often a team turns batted balls put into play against it into outs. Jacksonville boasts a .726 defensive efficiency that not only leads the Southern League, but it would also place in a tie for second in the major leagues.

'PEN PALS

Alex Mateo and Alex Vesia combined to allow one earned run in 2.0 innings of work on Friday at Tennessee, building on a strong run of late for the Jacksonville bullpen. Over the last 59 contests, Jumbo Shrimp relievers have tossed 201.0 innings with just 50 runs against, 43 earned, for a 1.93 ERA. During this 59-game span, the Jumbo Shrimp's bullpen has collectively ceded just 124 hits (5.6 H/9) while whiffing 226 (10.1 K/9) against 68 walks (3.0 BB/9).

HIT THEM WITH YOUR BEST SHOT

Jacksonville has surrendered just 99 runs in their last 34 games (2.9 per game), and the club's starting pitching has been a huge culprit behind those run-prevention efforts. During this span, Jumbo Shrimp starters have combined for a 2.74 ERA (57 ER in 187.0 IP). The club's starting pitchers have posted 189 strikeouts (9.1 K/9) against 58 walks (2.8 BB/9) and 143 hits allowed (6.9 H/9) in the process.

POWER RANGERS

Jacksonville had mustered just 41 home runs in 109 games all season going into play on August 1, tied with Tennessee for the second-fewest such total out of the 120 full-season teams in Minor League Baseball. Since then, however, the Jumbo Shrimp have bashed 14 home runs in 14 games, a figure that ranks fourth in the Southern League and 12th in Double-A. Of those 14 long balls, six have been struck by Lewin Diaz, with three apiece being accounted for by Jazz Chisholm and Stone Garrett. Bryson Brigman and Joe Dunand have collected the other two Jacksonville bombs. Heading into play on Saturday, the Jumbo Shrimp have homered in three consecutive contests, one shy of matching a season-high.

CONNECT FOUR

Buoyed by strong pitching throughout the season, the Jumbo Shrimp offense has been given a bigger margin of error by not needing to score huge quantities of runs to win games. In fact, Jacksonville has won each of its last 25 of its last 26 contests when hitting the four-run marker. On the season, when the Jumbo Shrimp tally at least four scores, the club is a sterling 46-7 (.868).

AND THEN EVERYTHING CHANGED

Jacksonville went into play on June 13 with a woeful 25-41 (.379) record. The Jumbo Shrimp have gone 35-22 (.614) since that point behind some dominant pitching. In the 55 games since June 13, Jacksonville has surrendered the fewest hits (377) and second-fewest runs (174) among clubs at the Double-A level. The Jumbo Shrimp also place first in Double-A in batting average against (.206), second in WHIP (1.07), fourth in ERA (2.86), tied for fifth in strikeouts (532) and seventh in walks (164) during this span.

SHRIMP SKEWERS

If Jacksonville can take Saturday's rubber match at Tennesse, it would mark the Jumbo Shrimp third consecutive series victory, which would match a season-high... Jacksonville has won 10 of their last 16 games heading into play on Saturday... With 17 games to go in the regular season, the Jumbo Shrimp face a 4.0-game deficit to Biloxi in the South Division race... Since returning to Jacksonville from High-A Jupiter, Bryson Brigman is batting .329/.433/.487.

