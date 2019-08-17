BayBears Salvage Series Finale against Shuckers

August 17, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Mobile BayBears News Release





BILOXI, Miss. - The Mobile BayBears, the Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, broke a 2-2 tie with a pair of runs in the eighth inning to defeat the Biloxi Shuckers 4-2 in the series finale Saturday night at MGM Park.

Jhoan Urena and Jordan Zimmerman hit back-to-back one-out doubles against Rodrigo Benoit (1-1) to grab the lead. Zimmerman scored three batters later on a Connor Justus sacrifice fly.

Jahmai Jones and Brandon Marsh both had two-hit games. Jones scored on a wild pitch in the third to give the BayBears (44-77 overall, 17-36 second half) and early 1-0 advantage, and he tied the game with another run on a Jack Kruger sacrifice fly in the fifth.

After allowing 10 runs in his first two Double-A starts, Oliver Ortega gave up just two runs and struck out six batters over six innings. Joe Gatto (5-3) earned the win with two scoreless frames of relief, matching his season-high with four strikeouts. Jesus Castillo gave up two hits with one out in the ninth but kept the Shuckers (76-48, 35-19) off the board to record his first career save.

The victory was Mobile's first on the road since July 16, snapping a 14-game losing streak away from Hank Aaron Stadium.

The BayBears begin a five-game home series against the Chattanooga Lookouts Sunday at 6:05 p.m. Right-handed pitcher Jeremy Beasley (6-7, 4.06 ERA) is scheduled to make the start against righty Brad Markey (2-3, 4.69 ERA) for the Lookouts. Live coverage can be seen on MiLB.tv (subscription required, promo code: BAYBEARS) and heard on MobileBayBears.com, the TuneIn app, and the MiLB First Pitch app, with the Countdown to First Pitch starting at 5:45 p.m.

The BayBears host a total of 70 home dates in the Farewell Season through Labor Day, September 2. The new BayBears Pass is available, featuring a general admission ticket to every BayBears game at Hank Aaron Stadium for only $19.97 per month. Partial plans are also available, and individual game tickets can be purchased online at MobileBayBears.com or by calling 251-572-BEAR (2327).

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from August 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.