Jacks Ink USL League One Young Player of the Year Alfredo Midence to Loan Deal

March 27, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte Independence announced today the signing of midfielder Alfredo Midence to a season-long loan deal. The 22-year-old Honduran joins the Jacks from USL Championship side Lexington SC.

Midence won the 2024 USL League One Young Player of the Year in his first professional season with USL League One team Central Valley Fuego FC, just in front of fellow Jack, Luis Alvarez. Midence led the league with eight assists, earning him the Golden Playmaker Award and All-League Second Team honors.

"We are pumped to bring Alfredo Midence to our team. Adding the 'USL Young Player of the Year' is a huge coup for our franchise. Alfredo's playmaking quality will bring creativity to our game in the final third as he not only has the ability to find the killer pass to unlock defenses, but he can create and finish on his own," shared Charlotte Independence Head Coach, Mike Jeffries. "I want to thank Lexington SC, in particular Sam Doerr and Terry Boss, for working with us to bring Alfredo to Charlotte."

Midence's 133 minutes per assist in 2024 is the most in a single regular season in league history among players who played at least 25% of their team's minutes.

"I am pleased that I have joined a remarkable new team. I am looking forward to engaging in new projects, collaborating with talented individuals, and contributing to meaningful outcomes together. I am eager to embark on this journey in Charlotte," expressed Midence.

Midence moved to Maryland when he was 15 from Honduras. Midence spent time with D.C. United Academy and then with amateur sides Club Atletico Los Toros of the APL and Club Deportivo Laurel of the UPSL before joining Central Valley Fuego FC.

Midence signed with Lexington SC prior to the 2025 season.

