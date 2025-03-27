Charlotte Independence Sign American Youngster Christopher Jaime

March 27, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte Independence announced today the signing of 21-year-old midfielder Christopher Jaime. Jaime last played for Los Angeles FC 2 in MLS NEXT Pro in 2024.

Over the 2023 and 2024 seasons in MLS NEXT Pro, Jaime made 46 appearances for LAFC 2, totaling five goals and five assists. Prior to his extended stay with LAFC 2, Jaime bounced back and forth between LAFC's academy team and USL Championship side Las Vegas Lights FC, a former affiliate of LAFC. Jaime joined Las Vegas in 2021 on an academy contract and eventually signed a professional contract with them in 2022.

"Though only 20 years old, Jaime plays with the maturity of a seasoned professional - finding the right pass, closing plays defensively, and winning duels," shared Charlotte Independence Head Coach, Mike Jeffries. "In addition, he is capable of playing box to box and shows composure and the ability to create in front of goal. As we move to a younger roster, Jaime has the profile of a player we believe can continue to develop and has higher levels to attain."

Jaime appeared in 31 games for Las Vegas in the USL Championship in the 2021 and 2022 seasons, scoring one goal. He made his professional debut on June 19, 2021 against Orange County SC.

The San Diego, California native began his career with U.S. Developement Academy side Nomads SC.

