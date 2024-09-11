Jacks Fall to Forward Madison in USL Jägermeister Cup Semifinal

September 11, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence News Release







MADISON, Wis. - The Charlotte Independence were eliminated from the USL Jägermeister Cup after dropping the semifinal match against Forward Madison, 1-2, at Breese Stevens Field on Wednesday evening. The Jacks return home to American Legion Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 14 at 7:00 p.m. against the Richmond Kickers. Tickets are available at charlotteindependence.com/tickets.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

#14 Luis Álvarez took an early shot from outside the penalty area, forcing the Madison goalkeeper to make a diving save in the second minute.

Another dangerous attacking chance came in the ninth minute as a long ball found #8 Joel Johnson who managed to cut around a defender, but his shot was saved by #1 Bernd Schipmann. This led to three consecutive corner kicks, but the Jacks could not capitalize on the set pieces.

Everyone was joining the attack as #13 Anthony Sorenson unleashed a powerful, long-range shot in the 16th minute, resulting in another save for Schipmann.

The first major save #1 Austin Pack was forced to make came in the 21st minute as an attempted clearance by #7 Rayan Djedje hit a Forward Madison player and bounced back towards Pack, requiring a quick reaction save. Pack was then called into action again in the 23rd minute for a kick save after a through ball for the Flamingos.

Charlotte was inches away from scoring in the 25th minute as #56 Gabriel Obertan's cross into the center of the penalty area was struck by a sliding Madison defender into the goalpost. Álvarez nearly got a shot in before the defender made contact with the ball.

A scramble in the penalty area led to the Flamingos' opening goal in the 34th minute. Multiple failed clearances and deflections put the ball in the path of #4 Mitchell Osmond whose strike went into the top netting.

Pack put his body on the line in the 38th minute as he saved a first-time volley by #22 Stephen Payne stemming from a cross.

Seconds before halftime, the Jacks equalized through a goal scored by Álvarez. A cross from Sorenson bounced through the penalty area to Johnson. He was only able to get a touch on the ball which sent it back to Álvarez. After a cut back to avoid a defender, he sent the ball in the back of the net.

Halftime: Forward Madison FC 1, Charlotte Independence 1.

The even scoreline did not last long as Madison took the lead in the 47th minute. Another loose ball in front of goal was fatal for the Jacks as #9 Christian Chaney scored for the Flamingos.

The match took a turn in the 67th minute when Madison's second goalscorer, Chaney, was sent off for his second yellow card of the night for a reckless foul on Álvarez. Despite the imbalance, the Flamingos continued attacking and caused another important save for Pack in the 75th minute.

Giving flashbacks to the Jacks' previous USL Jägermeister Cup match, the Independence received a red card in the 82nd minute, leveling the playing field. #27 Bachir Ndiaye was sent off for violent conduct.

Head Coach Mike Jeffries used all substitute options possible in search of a tying goal, but Charlotte was unable to find an equalizer.

Fulltime: Forward Madison FC 2, Charlotte Independence 1.

IN THE NUMBERS:

The Independence have scored six goals in the final five minutes of the first half in all competitions this season. The goal against Forward Madison was the second in as many games for the Jacks.

#14 Luis Álvarez scored his eighth goal in all competitions this season.

#8 Joel Johnson recorded his fifth assist in all competitions this season.

The Jacks notched eight shots on target which is the highest for the team in the USL Jägermeister Cup and third-best across all USL competitions this season.

The loss to Forward Madison snapped an 11-game unbeaten streak.

QUOTES:

Head Coach Mike Jeffries

On the disappointment of not advancing

"I'm heartbroken for the guys. They put a lot into this game, and I thought we played well. It was an intense cup game that both teams had a lot to play for, and we showed up and played well."

On the first half

"Definitely disappointed that we didn't get the first goal; I thought we had a lot of good chances early. Frustrated about how we conceded the goal off the second ball in the corner. Credit to the group to fight back to get to 1-1 just before halftime."

On the second half

"We didn't start well in the second half, and they took advantage of that and broke us down to get the goal. We fought through and battled and really pushed the game at the end trying to get the equalizer, but we just weren't able to do it."

On the goalkeeper showdown

"Austin was fantastic and kept us in it. Their goalkeeper also made a lot of big plays that helped them out."

On loose balls and deflections playing a part in the game

"Bounces are a part of the game. On the first goal, we had chances to clear the ball and didn't do it, so that's disappointing. The bounces went their way today and not ours. The piece from Joel in the first half was a great save and bounced out. Then Luis' hit the post in the first half and bounced out. Sometimes that's the way the ball bounces in a tight game."

NEXT ON THE SCHEDULE:

The Charlotte Independence host the Richmond Kickers on Saturday, September 14 at 7:00 p.m. at American Legion Memorial Stadium. Tickets are available at charlotteindependence.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from September 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.