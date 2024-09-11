Forward Madison Releases 2024 Alternate Kit

September 11, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

MADISON, WI: Forward Madison FC is excited to launch its 2024 Alternate Kit for the team's semifinal match tonight in the inaugural USL Jägermeister Cup.

Forward Madison has commissioned renowned designer, Arsenio López, to help design the top. Lopez is a Puerto Rican designer from Naguabo and is a 3-time Olympian swimmer. As a graphic designer, he has earned many opportunities with some of the largest sports organizations in the world, including Nike Jordan, Cristiano Ronaldo, Chelsea Football Club, Atlético de Madrid, Pumas, and more.

"The graphic pattern designed for Forward Madison FC is a vibrant and eclectic celebration of the team's deep connections with the city of Madison, its culture, and its devoted fanbase," said López. "The composition draws inspiration from the club's DNA, weaving together iconic imagery such as recognizable landmarks, statues, and verbiage that hold significant meaning for the team and its supporters. The use of a DIY, punk, and Dada collage aesthetic adds an energetic and rebellious spirit to the design, reflecting the bold and unapologetic attitude of both the club and its fans."

The Alternate Kit is available for purchase here, and each jersey will come with an exclusive FMFC guitar pick. A complementary merchandise line is also on sale now, either online or in the team store, and consists of apparel, accessories, and headwear.

Catch the 'Mingos in their new kits tonight, as they host Charlotte Independence in the USL Jägermeister Cup Semifinals at 6pm CT. This is the club's first-ever knockout match played at Breese Stevens Field.

