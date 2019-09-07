Jackals Take 2-1 Series Lead, One Win Away from Championship

New Jersey jumped out to a 5-0 lead through 2 1/2 innings of play and would go on from there to defeat Trois-Rivieres by the score of 7-2. The Jackals now lead the best-of-five semifinals, 2-1, and can advance to the Can-Am League Championship Series with a win in game four Saturday night.

There were 14 hits collected by New Jersey with four batters having multi-hit games. Jackals CF David Harris(pictured) led the way going 2-for-5 with a run scored and two RBIs. New Jersey DH Richard Stock had a pair of hits in five at-bats along with a run and an RBI while SS Santiago Chirino collected three hits and scored two runs.

Jackals starting pitcher Justin Brantley tossed six shutout innings and notched the victory. Brantley allowed two hits and five walks to go along with 10 strikeouts.

For the Aigles in the loss, 3B Taylor Brennan had a 2-for-4 night with a home run and two RBIs.

Game four of the series is scheduled for Saturday night at Stade Stereo+ in Trois-Rivieres. Game time is slated for 5:00 PM.

