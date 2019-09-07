Can-Am League Game Recaps

Trois-Rivieres 17, New Jersey 4 - Box Score (Game 4 - Series tied, 2-2)

It was all Trois-Rivieres in game four tonight as the Aigles rolled past New Jersey by the score of 17-4. The Aigles jumped out to a 10-3 lead after four innings of play and would coast from there to the big victory.

Trois-Rivieres banged out 13 hits in the contest with eight batters picking-up at least one. Aigles 3B Taylor Brennan led the way going 2-for-4 with a home run, three runs scored and four RBIs. Trois-Rivieres DH Levon Washington scored a pair of runs and drove in three in a 2-for-4 night while 2B/SS Tucker Nathans and 2B David Glaude each drove in three runs and walked a combined six times.

Aigles starting pitcher Kevin McNorton tossed a 125-pitch complete game and notched the victory. McNorton allowed four earned runs on 12 hits and struck out six batters.

With the Trois-Rivieres victory, the series is now tied at two games apiece. The winner take all game five is on Sunday at Stade Stereo+ in Trois-Rivieres. Game time is scheduled for 1:00 PM.

Sussex County 6, Rockland 2 - Box Score (Game 3 - Sussex County leads series, 2-1)

First baseman Audy Ciriaco singled home CF Breland Almadova in the sixth inning to give Sussex County a 3-2 lead and they would go on from there to defeat Rockland by the final of 6-2. With the win, the Miners took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five semifinals.

Sussex County starting pitcher Andrew Gist tossed seven solid innings and claimed the victory. Gist gave up two earned runs on seven hits and fanned five batters.

Offensively for the Miners, 3B Jarred Mederos led the way at the plate going a perfect 4-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs. Almadova collected a triple and scored three runs in a 2-for-4 night while Ciriaco had a hit in four at-bats along with a run and an RBI. In total, Sussex County had nine hits on the night.

Game four of the series takes place on Sunday afternoon at Skylands Stadium (Sussex County). Game time is slated for 2:05 PM.

