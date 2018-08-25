Jackals Announce Fan Appreciation Day Details and Introduce "When It Rains, We Pour" Promotion

August 25, 2018 - Canadian American League (Can-Am) - New Jersey Jackals News Release





Little Falls, NJ -- The New Jersey Jackals don't let anything get in the way of fans having fun. Why get sad about the upcoming last regular season home game of the 2018 season on Thursday, August 30? Instead, why not pay tribute to the best fans in North Jersey with Fan Appreciation Day? And while there's been a fair share of rain this summer, the Jackals are giving fans "liquid sunshine" and more with the new When it Rains, We Pour promotion.

Fan Appreciation Day will be an enjoyable celebration for everybody. The first 500 fans in attendance will receive a 2018 New Jersey Jackals team photo. And what would be a Thursday be without Thirsty Thursday specials? Everybody can quench their thirst and feed their ravenous appetite for ballpark treats by taking advantage of $1 domestic draft beers, $2 hot dogs, $2 small sodas and $3 import draft beers. And to cap off all the festivities, the skies will transform into a backdrop for the last Fireworks Saturday Spectacular of the season by Garden State Fireworks.

So what happens if the weather doesn't play ball? Fans can take advantage of the all-new When it Rains, We Pour promotion! This weather-inspired special lets fans take advantage of exciting food and drink discounts. So if there is so much as a few drops of rain, fans can enjoy domestic beers only costing $3 (save $2) and feast on hot dogs priced at $1 (save $2.50).

Ticket purchasing information can be found at www.jackals.com or by calling 973-746-7434.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian American League message board...





Canadian American League Stories from August 25, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.