Jackalopes Draft Gilman out of PBL Tryout Camp

The first Pioneer League Tryout Camp of 2024 is in the books. The Grand Junction Jackalopes selected right-handed pitcher Nathan Gilman with the fifth pick.

"Gilman was #1 on our list." Jackalopes manager Chris Knabenshue said. "I was surprised he was there with the 5th pick."

Gilman, 26, got a taste of the PBL in 2022, pitching 5.1 innings for the Idaho Falls Chuckers.

"I can't put it into words how excited I am to be coming to Grand Junction," Gilman said.

Aside from his time in the PBL, Gilman spent time with the Florence Y'alls of the Frontier League in 2020 and in the Maverick League in 2023.

Prior to pro ball, the Chino Hills, CA native pitched four years at Willamette University in the NCAA Divison III Northwest Conference, compiling a 4.63 ERA over 151.1 innings.

Gilman, a starting pitcher by trade, also spent time in the great West summer collegiate league while in college.

The Jackalopes begin the season May 21st in Boise before returning to Grand Junction for the home opener on June 4th.

